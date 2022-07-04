Big News: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan coming for an Actioner

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are the biggest stars of the nation and they share a great bonding with each other. The duo surprised the audience in cameos in each other’s films in the past. As per the news coming from Bollywood tabloids, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to share the screen together for a film very soon. Aditya Chopra is working on a script that can unite both these Khans. The duo was last seen together in Karan Arjun that released in 1995.

The major idea is locked and Aditya Chopra is personally working on the script. The shoot of the film may commence at the end of 2023 if both these Khans give their nod. Yash Raj Films will produce this project. The two hero action drama may be a mix of Tiger franchise and Pathaan.Aditya Chopra is currently producing the next projects of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan: Tiger 3 and Pathaan.