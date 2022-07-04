Bimbisara trailer: Spellbinding Time Travel

Advertisement

Nandamuri Kalyanram-starrer upcoming fantasy flick titled ‘Bimbisara’ has been in the news ever since it went on floors. The trailer of this prestigious project has been released and it will leaves an instant impact.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram took to his social media accounts to unveil the intriguing trailer and revealed that the film involves time-travel. In the trailer, the actor is seen in dual shades. While one features him as a ferocious warrior, the other one shows him as a modern-day fierce youngster.

But makers showed much more than that to increase curiosity. In the trailer some visuals will reveal that the great ruthless king Bimbisara travelled through time and ended up in the modern world. The makers brilliantly cut the trailer and back ground music raises the stakes on this socio fantasy entertainer.

Needless to say, going by the impressive trailer it is quite evident that the movie will see Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in a never seen before avatar and that it will have high octane action sequences.

This film is directed by Mallidi Vashist, a debutante. The shoot has already concluded, and the team has been quietly winding up its post-production work. Bimbisara co-stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy.

Producer K Hari Krishna is bankrolling the project under Kalyan Ram’s NTR Arts banner. Chota K Naidu is cranking the camera with music by Chirantan Bhatt. Legendary music director MM Keeravani composing back ground score for the film.