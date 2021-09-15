Bigg bid tidbits: Another beautiful contestant as wild card?

Bigg boss season 5 was launched with a jumbo team of 19 members. Even though initially it was confusing to watch so many housemates on the screen, now the audience were accustomed to season 5 housemates. But as per latest reports, Big boss makers are planning to join another beautiful lady as wild card in the next couple of weeks. Details as follows.

TV serial heroine Navya’s name did the rounds before the start of this season as the probable contestant. However she was not seen on the day of launching. With this , many thought Navya entering big boss season 5 was just a rumour. But as per the latest reports, that may not be a rumour and Navya still has chances of joining the house this season. It seems big boss makers are planning to join her into the house as wild card entry after eliminating any one young woman contestant from the House. But there is another rumour that big boss makers are also in talks with anchor Varshini for the wild card entry. Mostly either Navya or Varshini will join in the house as a wild card entry in the next 2 to 3 weeks.

We need to wait and see whether there is truth in these rumours.