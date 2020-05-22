Bigg Boss 4 back on Track

Star MAA reached the top in TRPs with the reality show Bigg Boss. All three seasons have been satisfying for the makers. The fourth season of Bigg Boss was expected to commence in June but was put on hold due to coronavirus. After a series of discussions, it is heard that Bigg Boss 4 will commence from the first week of July. Star MAA is quite confident that they would get all the necessary permissions for the show. Nagarjuna Akkineni will host the fourth season too.

It is heard that actor Tarun gave his nod for Bigg Boss 4. Varshini Sounderrajan, Mangli, Akhil Sarthak and others are the confirmed contestants for now. The complete list will be revealed after the show commences. The sets for Bigg Boss 4 will be erected in Annapurna Studios soon. The government of Telangana is yet to grant permissions for the shoots of movies and television shows as of now.