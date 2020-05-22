Allu Arjun takes a call on Pushpa shoot

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Sukumar are all set with Pushpa, a raw action thriller that is about red sandalwood mafia that is happening in the forests of Chittoor. The schedules are perfectly planned and the locations are finalized after which the film was hit badly by coronavirus. There are talks that the permissions for the film shoots will be given from June 1st. But the team of Pushpa will wait for the arrival of Allu Arjun and the shoot is expected to commence in July.

Allu Arjun is in plans to join the sets soon after the summer heats gets decreased. In this while, the coronavirus scare too gets reduced and Sukumar can plan the schedules and lock the dates of the actors. There are also talks that the film will be shot in the forests of East Godavari district and Vizag. It is impossible to shoot in the forests of Kerala as the government will not grant permission now. Sukumar too feels that it would be a wise move to shoot in the forests of AP. Some crucial episodes on Allu Arjun will be canned in July.

Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling Pushpa.