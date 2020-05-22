Theatres in Telugu states to open from August?

After Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav met the Telugu film fraternity of directors and producers, there are interesting updates about resuming the shoots and reopening the theatres. Talasani said that he asked the industry circles to come up with their proposals so that he would discuss them with the Chief Minister KCR and take the final call. Talasani reminded that the government of Telangana always supported the film industry in the best possible way since the formation of the state.

He said “We see only 20% of the people coming out of their homes and the scare for coronavirus is still among the people. In this time, the audience will not rush to theatres. So, we are yet to take a call on the film shoots and reopening of theatres. We are also discussing about the television serial shoots which may not need a huge setup. Tollywood celebrities will meet with me with a proposal after which the Telangana government will take the final call on all the issues and services”.

As per the update, the theatres across Telugu states may reopen from August screening three shows per day and following the strict guidelines of social distancing.