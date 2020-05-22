After stranded in Jordan for two months, Malayalam actor returns to India

Malayalam top actor Prithviraj Sukumar along with a 58-member team left to Jordan for the shoot of Aadujeevitham. They are left stranded in the country from the past two months due to the coronavirus outbreak. The entire movie unit returned back to the country through a special Air India flight and they landed in New Delhi last evening. The entire movie unit of Aadujeevitham will be in home quarantine after they reach Kerala.

Prithviraj and his team faced several issues in the country after the shoots got stalled. The film’s director Blessy requested the Kerala Film Chamber to take the issue to the Kerala Chief Minister. Prithviraj too took his social media page to inform about his whereabouts to his fans. The entire film unit is safe and finally returned back to the country after two months.