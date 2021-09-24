Bigg Boss 5: Love stories of housemates

Bigg Boss season 5 is going on cool with right mix of fun and emotions. Only complaint on the show is about telecast time, which is 10 pm, is little late.

In today’s episode, Jessie becomes captain of the house .

Bigg Boss earlier gave a secret task to Ravi to hide necklace of Priya, which he did very easily. He became contender for captaincy task as he did the secret task successfully. Entire house did the skit America Abbayi Hyderabad Ammayi skit very nicely. Jessie, Sriram, and Swetha also became contenders for the captaincy task due to their performance in the skit etc.

Jessie becomes captain:

Bigg Boss gave a captaincy task to the contenders. They have to find the letters of the word”CAPTAIN” from the swimming pool and form the word “captain”. Among all the contenders, Jessie was so quick to finish the task and he was announced as the captain. He selected Shanmukh as ration manager.

First Love:

Bigg Boss asked the housemates to reveal their first love. Siri revealed about her first love who is no more now. Siri could not control herself while talking about him Vishwa revealed about his first love who is also no more. He became emotional while talking about his wife.

Transwoman Priyanka also revealed about her first love who ditched her. She told, she changed her gender to marry him. But he ditched her after being in relation with her for several years. She revealed his rude comments at her while breaking up. She told, she ran after his bike on road to stop him from leaving her. Her story made everyone’s eyes moist.

Annie master’s story was so matured and she explained from her life that telling “I love you” explicitly is not very important if heart is filed with real love.

Nataraj master revealed about his love story with his wife.

Jessie revealed about his first crush who is still his crush. He told he doesn’t know whether she is still single but told if she is single, he is ready to mingle with her.

Priya revealed about her love story with her husband who is not living with her now. She told she is not sure about her current marital status – whether she is separated or divorced or married. Instead of bursting into tears, she explained her most difficult situation in a dignified way and told she loves him whether he lives with her or not.

Kajal regretted the way she behaved with her parents during her first love as she complained to police on her parents.

Lobo entertained even while talking about his first love which is not successful.

Overall it was a nice episode as most of the love stories have emotions and soul in them.