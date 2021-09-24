Tamannaah to romance Megastar

Megastar Chiranjeevi signed the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Vedhalam. Meher Ramesh is on the board to direct the film and the shoot commences soon. The film is titled Bhola Shankar and Keerthy Suresh is on the board to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the remake. As per the new update, Tamannaah is roped in to romance Chiranjeevi in the film. Tamannaah played a crisp but important role in Syeraa. She is now roped in for the role of the lead actress in Bhola Shankar.

An official announcement about Tamannaah playing the female lead will be made soon. The film will have its official launch next month and the shoot commences soon. AK Entertainments are the producers and Mahati Sagar is the music director. Chiranjeevi is done with the shoot of Acharya and he is shooting for God Father in Ooty. Chiranjeevi will have three releases next year.