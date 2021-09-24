Why TDP delegations are unable to meet Governor in Raj Bhavan?

The TDP in Andhra Pradesh is facing a strange situation. It is unable to secure an appointment with Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. For some strange reason, the TDP leaders have met the octogenarian governor for very few times.

Meeting the governor to complain against the ruling party is the de rigueur for politicians. They use this meeting to highlight the issues of their concern. Though the TDP has a different take on the system of appointing governors, there are several occasions in the past when its delegations met the governor to put across their viewpoint.

However, blame it on lack of planning or bad luck, but the TDP is unable to meet the AP governor. Chandrababu did meet the governor on a couple of occasions in the last two years. But after that he has delegated the job of meeting the governor to his party leaders. Since then, an officer of the Raj Bhavan staff is reportedly accepting their petitions. They are somehow unable to secure a direct meeting with the governor.

On the other hand, the BJP leaders are able to get an appointment quickly. Not just that. They are able to meet him in person. But the TDP leaders are not getting to meet the governor. What is worse? The news of the TDP leaders being unable to meet the governor in person even after going to Raj Bhavan is getting leaked much to the discomfiture of the party.

A section of the TDP is of the opinion that the party should meet the governor only when it is absolutely necessary. It also feels that the party delegation gets a weightage only when Chandrababu accompanies them. Some point out that when PAC chairperson Payyavula Keshav sought an appointment, the Raj Bhavan officials readily gave him one. So, one should meet the governor only when there is something very important and also when it is absolutely necessary, feels a section of the party.