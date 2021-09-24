Pawan serious comments on Jagan

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan vehemently came down on Jagan’s government and his party. He called Jagan’s ruling as directionless, cruel and worst. Details as follows

Pawan Kalyan congratulated the Janasena candidates who won in Parishat elections despite facing troubles from ruling YSRCP. He told, Janasena won in 177 seats out of the 1200 seats they have contested. He also added that Janasena got 25.2% votes in this recent Parishat elections. He also told JSP won 2 ZPTC seats. He stated that this is the beginning of the new era. He explained that YSRCP party, despite winning so many seats, is now trying to harass JSP candidates. He reminded that, even during elections and counting also, YSRCP did lot of manipulation. Pawan told, he will visit Vijayawada on 27th and 28th to give direction to the party cadres on how to defend themselves from the atrocities of ruling party. Pawan reiterated that he will protect his party cadres and candidates at any cost.

Overall, Pawan’s serious comments on YSRCP government seems to have found some consonance with the people as ruling YSRCP has agreed won 80% of seats and still trying to harass or lure the remaining 20% candidates.