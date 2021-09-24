Real game behind KCR’s second Delhi visit in a month

His detractors call Telangana CM KCR a Farmhouse Chief Minister and Pragathi Bhavan CM to highlight his penchant for being confined to these two properties. Now, another address could very well be added. He might soon be called the Delhi CM. The Telangana CM is visiting Delhi for a second time in a month. The earlier tour was for a record nine days and this is officially for two days. But, don’t be surprised if it gets extended.

However, political analysts feel that KCR’s tour is more about optics. He wants to show off his ‘proximity’ to PM Narendra Modi and the Central BJP leadership. The aim? To unnerve the state BJP and to create an impression that he is friendly with the BJP at the Centre. The observers feel this is a mind-game that KCR is playing with the BJP.

He would be in Delhi to attend the meeting of the CMs of the Naxal affected areas. In addition, he would meet Minister Piyush Goel and Gajendra Shekhavat to discuss paddy procurement and Krishna waters respectively. Normally, KCR does not attend the meeting on the Naxal issue. He has in the past sent his DGP and other officials. He is even known to skip Niti Ayog meetings. But this time around, he chose to go to Delhi again within a span of a fortnight.

The idea, according to analysts, is to create a perception that BJP and the TRS are friends at the Centre and that their fight in the Centre is no more than a shadow-boxing. This will dilute the BJP’s struggle in Huzurabad, which will soon witness a prestigious bypoll, where BJP’s Eatala Rajender is locked in a battle with the TRS. The TRS is committing all its resources to win the bypoll. This visit is aimed at sowing confusion in the pro-BJP voters., say analysts.