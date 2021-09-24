TRS MPTCS, sarpanches revolting against KCR!

TRS chief, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao and his son, party working president K.T.Rama Rao always boast that TRS bagged 95 per cent of the sarpanch, MPTC, ZPTC seats in elections held in 2019.

But the same TRS sarpanches, ZPTCs, MPTCs are giving sleepless nights to them by revolting against the party leadership.

TRS sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCS are posting videos on social media platforms explaining how TRS government pushed them into a debt trap by not clearing their bills since 2019.

They are stating that each sarpanch incurred up to Rs 10 lakh expenditure on their own to undertake various development programmes in their villages after KCR and KTR threatened that they will be sacked from their posts if development works are not done.

Due to fear, they mobilised funds on their own and submitted bills later which are lying pending due to fund crunch.

While some sarpanches committed suicide due to debt trap, some others attempted suicide and some others fled away from their villages unable to clear debts.

Unable to bear this, few sarpanches and ZPTCs are holding meetings to revolt against KCR and KTR and deciding to resign to TRS.

A lady MPTC member lashed out at finance minister T.Harish Rao for stating that MPTC system will soon be abolished in Telangana when she sought funds to develop her mandal.

She posted a video saying if there were no sarpanches, ZPTCs, MPTCs, KCR’s daughter Kavitha could have faced defeat again in MLC election for Nizamabad local bodies seat in October last year.

She threatened to show the power of local bodies representatives to TRS in upcoming elections.