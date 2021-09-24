Sinking TSRTC goes in for Vastu makeover of its headquarters

The Telangana Government is clearly looking at privatizing the TSRTC, phase out buses, sell out unused properties and may even implement VRS and CRS to make it lean and effective. This is a good move considering the transport behemoth is fast becoming a difficult-to-manage dinosaur. But, at a time when the spending is being cut, why is the TSRTC spending money on altering and improving the vastu of the RTC Bhavan?

The RTC authorities have stopped using the main gate that leads to the RTC Bhavan from the Sandhya theatre side. Now they are using a small entrance from the rear side. The rear side is the Northeastern side, while the gate on the RTC Crossroads-Vidyanagar road is South. A south facing entrance is being touted as bad vastu and is being held responsible for the losses in the RTC.

Even the vehicles are being allowed only from the northeastern side. Even VC Sajjanar came from this direction at the time of taking the charge. At a time when plans are afoot to downsize the organization, what good these vastu measures will bring, ask some rationalists.

However, the officials are quick to add that Sajjanar has nothing to do with the vastu measures. They said that these changes were proposed long time ago and that they were only implemented when Sajjanar was announced as the managing director of the TSRTC. He said that the implementation of the measures have no linkage to Sajjanar’s appointment.