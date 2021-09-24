Jacqueline Fernandez to replace Kajal Aggarwal?

Actress Kajal Aggarwal got married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu last year and the duo is expecting their first child. After this, the actress is said to have taken new decisions and she decided to stay away from work. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Kajal is said to have walked out of Nagarjuna’s upcoming movie The Ghost which is an action thriller. The actress already shot for some of the portions but she took the call.

The makers are said to have approached Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez for the role and the actress is yet to reveal her decision. Praveen Sattaru is directing The Ghost and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad now. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP are the producers. The film is expected to release next year and Nag will complete the shoot this year. Kajal is done with the shoot of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya which will release soon.