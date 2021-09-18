Bigg boss 5: Luxury budget and other tasks

Bigg Boss season 5 is going on good. Recently the makers announced that the launch episode got a record TRP of 18 points and that is much higher than launch episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu hosted by NTR that is aired on their rival channel. It seems Bigg boss makers are happy with the ratings of the show.

Luxury budget:

Big Boss gave a luxury budget task today. It’s a simple game and contestants have to catch the balls thrown. Vishwa, Lobo, Anne, Kajal, Siri and Lahari missed the balls while Nataraj master caught both the balls thrown at him. Priyanka, Uma too caught one ball each.

Sunny goes to jail:

Bigg Boss asked the housemates to tell one best contestant and one worst contestant based on last week’s performance in tasks. The names of Manas, Sriram, Shanmukh, Jessie and Nataraj master came up but overall Nataraj master got more votes and declared best performer.

When Bigg Boss asked to tell the names of one worst performer, the names of Priyanka, Sunny, Ravi , Siri, Sriram and Uma came up but Sunny got so many votes. Then Bigg Boss asked the housemates to send the worst performer to Jail.

Discussions and emotions:

In this episode, Kajal and Priya were seen arguing about Kajal escaping from kitchen responsibilities. Jessie was seen initiating housemates and that was enjoyed by Swetha.

BB news:

Bigg Boss gave a task to Ravi and Kajal to act as reporters and get the inner feelings of the housemates. As both of them have done these kind of things many times as part of their profession, they did it very well.

Overall it was an OK episode