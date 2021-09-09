Bigg boss 5: Nagababu reveals, whom he is supporting this season

Bigg boss is one show that is watched by common people and celebrities alike. Many celebrities like director Anil Ravipudi earlier revealed how big fans they are for this show. Nagababu also usually openly reveals whom he supports in the house. In the last season he supported Abhijeeth. Now he revealed his favourite contest this season. Details as follows

Nagababu commented on Bigg boss 5 recently. He told, he likes anchor Ravi, Annie master, singer Sriram, Priya and Nataraj master. But, he added, he is extending his full support to trans-woman Priyanka. It is known news that Priyanka started his career with Jabardast as Sai Teja and later changed the gender. She hails from Srikakulam district. Nagababu told that Priyanka faced many hardships in life. He also recalled how he helped her when she didn’t get opportunities after changing her gender. He reiterated his support is what’s with her.

We need to wait and see whether whether Priyanka will be able to leave her mark in the show.