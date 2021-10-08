Bigg boss: Babu Gogineni punches on Mohan Babu?

Babu Gogineni, rationalist and the contestant of Bigg boss season 2, made sensational comments on MAA elections and the associated high drama. After going through his statement, it looks like he passed satirical comments on Mohan Babu. Details as follows.

Babu Gogineni commented that, ‘Film industry’ is not even an industry as per the government’s definition of ’ industry’. He also commented that, those who had beaten heroines in the past are now claiming the status of bigwigs of the industry. He sarcastically added that, those who imported heroines from the north India for each of their film , have suddenly become saviours of the local artistes. He also questioned that where are these bigwigs hiding during the #MeToo movement. He also questioned the double standards of the movie artistes who say they are a family and still indulge in the verbal wars that remind street fights.

Even though Babu Gogineni didn’t mention any names, it looks like he is targeting Mohan Babu panel who is rousing the local feeling among the artistes during this election. It is also known news that Vishnu had several North Indian heroines working in his movies. Moreover, his statement about those “who had beaten heroines in the past” also seemed to have aimed at Mohan babu. There were rumours about Mohan Babu physically beating heroine Shilpa Shivanand during the shoot of the movie Vishnu in the past. Those rumours were printed even in the trusted print media of those times.

We need to wait and see whether Mohan Babu will respond on these statements or not.