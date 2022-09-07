Bigg boss day 2: Task, twists and nominations

Bigg boss season 6 has taken off on interesting note couple of days ago.

Yesterday Bigg boss asked the housemates to divide into 3 groups – class group, Trash group and mass group. As of yesterday, Aditya, Surya and Adi were in class group and Geethu, Revant and Inaya were in the trash group. Today Bigg boss gave a task to swap one person from trash group with someone from class group. Aditya from class group volunteered to swap himself with someone from trash group . Revant sacrificed his chance to give opportunity to Geethu.

Bigg boss then gave some tasks. After these tasks Revant, Neha moved up to next group while Abhinayasri , moved down to lower group. Adi, Neha and Geethu got saved from nominations this week as they were in class group by the time task came to an end. So far Aditya, Abhinayasri and Inaya got nominated for eviction this week. Nomination process will continue tomorrow as well.