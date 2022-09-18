Bigg boss S6 E15 Day 14: Sunday fun with Tamanna

Sundays are fun days in the house of Bigg boss. Today with actress Tamanna entering the house, that fun got doubled for the housemates. Details as follows.

Fun time:

Tamanna joined the house as part of the promoting her upcoming movie Bubbly bouncer. She played a game with the housemates in which male contestants have to select one female bouncer from the housemates. Most of the housemates selected Geethu. Later Tamanna gave a gift to Surya who impressed her. Later there was another game in which housemates have to guess the song from jumbled lyrics. Team Revant won against team Chanti in this game.



Elimination:

Today Geethu, Faima, Raj and Marina couple got saved in that order. Final contest was between Adi and Abhinayasri and Nagarjuna announced that Abhinayasri is leaving the house. She took it very supportively and was normal while leaving the house. After coming to the stage, Nagarjuna asked her to name 5 honest and 5 dishonest housemates. She named Faima, Aditya, Chanti, Surya and Satya as honest and Revant as dishonest person.

overall it’s an average episode.