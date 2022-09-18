NIA searches in Telugu states for terrorist activities

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) commandos have launched searches in the two Telugu states on Sunday. They started the searches for the Popular Front of India (PFI) activities in the Telugu states.

The commandos were searching in Nizamabad, Jagityal and Bhaimsa in Telangana and Buchireddypalem in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. The commandos were also searching in Kadapa, Kurnool and Guntur districts. In all, the commandos were conducting raids in over 20 places in the two Telugu states.

The commandos were collecting information about the activities of the PFI and its activists and their relatives. The NIA had credible information that the PFI is active in the two Telugu states and has been recruiting cadres for the past some time.

The PFI had created its units in these districts and several other places in the two Telugu states. The searches are on in the shops, malls and residential areas of the suspected activists in the two states.

Sources said that the PFI activists were attracting the youth towards their activities in the name of giving training in karate and legal awareness. The PFI activists used to conduct training classes for the youth, the NIA alleged.

However, it is not known whether the NIA had collected any information during the raids or not. It is also not known whether the NIA commandos have made any arrests after the raids. But, the residents of these areas, where the raids were conducted, were on high alert, following the raids.