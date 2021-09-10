Bigg boss season 5: Manas will be among top 5, actor predicts

Bigg boss season 5, unlike season 4, started engaging the audience from day 1. Already actor Nagababu revealed that his support is for transgender Priyanka. Now actor and Bigg boss season 2 contestant Tanish revealed that his favourite contestant in this season is Manas as both of them are best buddies. Tanish also predicted that Manas will be among top 5 contestants of the season.

Who is Manas:

Most of the people did not recognise Manas on the launch day of Bigg boss 5. Manas is also child artiste like Tanish. Manas acted as child artist in the blockbuster movie Narasimha Naidu. He even won Nandi award as child artiste for that film. He later turned hero in 2015 but he didn’t get break in movies. But he was shot to fame from TV serials like Koilamma in MAA TV. He acted in films like Kai Raja Kai and Goli Soda. He hails from Vizag and his father is central government employee and he even worked in CBFC.

We need to wait and see whether Manas will be there in the house till final episode or not