‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’: Speculation rife on who’ll exit house this weekend

Telugu’s biggest reality show hosted by Nagarjuna, ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’, is marching towards the finale, as there are only six contestants left in the house now.

VJ Sunny, Manas, Sree Rama Chandra, Kajal, Siri and Shanmukh are the top-six contestants for the season. With Sree Rama Chandra already in the finale, tension prevails among the contestants as to who would leave the house the coming weekend.

VJ Sunny, who rose to be a good performer in the current season, has gained much popularity, and the voting patterns are completely in favour of this actor. On the other hand, Manas, who is termed as the most mature guy of the season, seems to be safe, though his voting percentage is still very less when compared to Sunny.

Kajal, whose graph grew over time, seems to be in the danger zone, as per reports. Siri and Shanmukh, who were expected to be in the finale, have been inconsistent in the recent episodes. So, the duo’s votes seem to put them in the danger zone.

Shanmukh, who has garnered huge fandom for his webseries, was supposed to be in the top-3 list, but his recent behaviour on the show has put him in the line below bottom.

With this, it is clear that one among Siri, Kajal and Shanmukh might be shown the exit door in the coming eliminations.