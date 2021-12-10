Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Part 2 Updates

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is done with the shoot of Pushpa which will release in two parts. The first installment is aimed at December 17th release across the globe. Sukumar is the director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The makers interacted with the media today during which they revealed about the sequel of Pushpa. The shoot of the sequel commences in February 2022. Sukumar will shift his focus on the pre-production work once he is done with the promotions for Pushpa Part 1.

Allu Arjun will continue to maintain the look as he needs to shoot for the sequel of Pushpa. Allu Arjun is also testing his luck in Bollywood for the first time and the makers revealed that the film will release in a record number of screens in Hindi. Responding about the low ticket pricing, the makers of Pushpa said that the decision would be a dent for the theatre revenues. They also said that they would respect the decision of AP government. A grand pre-release event of Pushpa is planned and it will take place this weekend.