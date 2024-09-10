Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Unmasking the Manipulators and Game Players

Manikanta’s Manipulative Tactics

After enduring significant emotional distress in the initial week, Manikanta has adopted a new strategy. Recent 24/7 live footage revealed him engaging in sweet talk with fellow housemates, cautioning them against external influences. His approach involves one-on-one conversations, where he expresses a personal connection with each individual. This behavior suggests Manikanta is emerging as a skilled manipulator within the house.

Entertainment Highlights

The unfolding drama surrounding Manikanta’s gameplay, coupled with Sekhar Basha’s comedic moments, currently provides the main source of entertainment for viewers.

Soniya’s Flirtation Strategy

Soniya’s simultaneous flirtation with both Nikhil and Prithvi has become apparent, exposing her tactical approach. In a notable instance, she offered Nikhil “whatever he wants” in exchange for quitting smoking, surprising him with her forwardness. This behavior contrasts sharply with her previous confrontation with Vishnu Priya over a minor issue, revealing the complexities of her game plan.

Genuine Connections and Subdued Presences

The friendship between Sekhar and Abhay Om stands out for its authenticity. Meanwhile, contestants like Nabeel, Nainika, Seetha, Abhay Om, and Adithya maintain a low profile. Vishnu Priya occasionally draws attention with her youthful demeanor.

Adithya Om’s Composure

Adithya Om has impressed viewers with his maturity, particularly evident in his conversations with Nabeel during the 24/7 broadcast. Despite facing nomination, he maintains a supportive stance towards Manikanta, even drawing comparisons between Manikanta and Nabeel.

Current House Challenge

The latest live feed shows housemates engaged in tasks to earn their food supplies. Bigg Boss has instructed contestants to store all food items in the storeroom, introducing challenges they must complete to access these resources.

-Sanyogita