Opinion : Devara trailer is short of High Expectations !

Though NTR signed up director Koratala Siva in 2021 even before the release of RRR, the filming started nearly two years later in 2023 March. The major reasons behind the long delay were prolonged story sittings and numerous deliberations between the duo to lock the final script. After the disastrous result of Acharya, NTR wanted Koratala to take his own time and regain all his lost confidence. Finally, they promised to bring a larger-than-life script that will resonate with pan-India audiences and commenced the regular shooting.

The posters and the first look teaser created some buzz but the genre and the story appeared formulaic. But the expectations on the film kept on soaring in the last few months only because of Anirudh’s stupendous score for all three songs that were unveiled so far. With high stakes riding on this two part epic actioner, all it needed is a perfect trailer cut that will set high expectations ahead of the film’s release. So, how far have Koratala and NTR delivered with the trailer ?

The initial reaction of moviegoers from the two and a half minute trailer appears to be short of expectations as the content is underwhelming and doesn’t match the pan-India hype to the fullest. Except for the sumptuous visuals and high-octane action episodes that are mounted on a big scale and backed by Anirudh’s terrific work, there is nothing great to rave about in terms of the narrative and the lead characters.

Going by the trailer, one can easily predict that Devara is all about a Messiah who saves all those around him. The story is set in an island where Devara is a chieftain and Bhaira is a trusted aide. But, some malafide intention leads to some discord and the story takes a dramatic turn. Friends turning foes is a routine template used umpteen times. It looks like a regular revenge drama with NTR in dual roles.The son fulfills or achieves what his father left incomplete or he simply takes revenge on those who killed his father. While the father is portrayed as powerful and fearless, the son is initially presented as an innocent and timid person who later turns into a saviour like his father.

Just like the fictional world ‘Padhagattam’ in Acharya where the bad prevails over the good and need someone to set right everything, Devara has a fictional island which witnesses unbridled nefarious activities before NTR steps in to take a violent path as a solution. Saif Ali Khan’s looks and characterisation bear similarities to Sonu Sood’s role in Acharya. Some more scenes in the trailer are also l reminiscent of Acharya. So many are now of the opinion if this story really deserves two parts.

Coming to dialogues, Koratala Siva came up with heavy lines on ‘Fear’ and ‘Courage’ which are repeated several times in the trailer but they hardly make any big impact due to monotony. While we need to await for the theatrical experience to judge completely about the heavy-duty VFX, the visuals in the trailer appear decent as the night shots and scenes with sea backdrop are well presented. Janhvi Kapoor and other characters get little screen time as the trailer focuses entirely on the protagonist with elevations.

Overall, the much awaited trailer falls short of the high expectations in several aspects expect for the fact that it has visuals matching the big-ticket film tag. However, we need to see if both NTR and Koratala Siva can overcome all these shortcomings and pack a punch at the box office with this commercial potboiler.