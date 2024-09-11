Buzz: Kamal Haasan to join Sankranthi 2025 Race?

Indian 2 is a great disappointment for Kamal Haasan. He made a strong comeback with Vikram and his performance in Kalki 2898 AD has been appreciated. Kamal Haasan is reuniting with legendary director Mani Ratnam after decades and the film titled Thug Life is in the final stages of shoot. Kamal will complete his portions after he returns back from the USA. The latest news says that the makers are keen to release the film for the Sankranthi 2025 season. Thug Life will head for a clash with Ajith’s Vidaa Muyarchi which got delayed. The team of Vidaa Muyarchi wanted to release the film during Dasara and it was pushed to Diwali.

The film’s release is now pushed to Sankranthi 2025. Ajith’s next film Good Bad Ugly is moved from Sankranthi 2025 to summer holiday season. With the release of Indian 3 pushed further, Kamal decided to bring Thug Life. The makers will make an official announcement very soon. Thug Life is an action thriller that also features Silambarasan, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Ashok Selvan, Pankaj Tripathi, Nassar, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami Gopikumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Vaiyapuri in other important roles. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are the producers while AR Rahman is scoring the music and background score.