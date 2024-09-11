Shah Rukh Khan’s perfect satire on Karan Johar

The IFFA 2024 press conference took place in Mumbai last night and it was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Banerji, Rana Daggubati and Siddhant Chaturvedi along with others. Shah Rukh Khan who is known for his humour has taken a direct dig at top filmmaker Karan Johar on stage. Shah Rukh Khan also lauded Abhishek Banerji for his outstanding performance in Stree 2. Speaking about Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan said “Karan, please come for the rehearsals. He is not in a mood to rehearse and he says that he would do it on Zoom calls. Make some movies my brother, how much will you host?”.

Karan Johar responded with a loud laugh for the satire of Shah Rukh Khan. Karan Johar along with Shah Rukh Khan will host IIFA Awards this year. Shah Rukh Khan also said that he is back to IIFA after a decade as he was busy shooting over these years when the event took place. He also expressed his happiness for hosting IIFA. Rana Daggubati will host IIFA Utsavam for South. The IIFA Awards event will take place in Yas Islands, Abu Dhabi between September 27th and 29th. Bollywood actors Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon will attend the grand awards event.