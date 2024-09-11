Exclusive: Veera Simha Reddy Combo Loading Again

Veera Simha Reddyis a memorable film for Balakrishna and the director Gopichand Malineni. The film ended up as a decent hit and Balakrishna’s performance is the major USP. Balakrishna himself admitted that he would again work with Gopichand Malineni. As per the ongoing developments, Balakrishna will soon work with Gopichand Malineni and the project will kick start next year. Sahu Garapati of Shine Screens will produce this project and an announcement will be made early next year.

Balakrishna is currently busy with his 109th film directed by Bobby. The film is aimed for Sankranthi 2025 release and Balayya will soon join the sets of Boyapati Srinu’s next film soon. The shoot of the film is expected to be completed by summer next year and Balayya will move on Gopichand Malineni’s film after summer. Gopichand Malineni is directing Sunny Deol in his next and the film releases next year. More details awaited.