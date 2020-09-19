Bigg boss tidbits: Abhijeet turning over confident ?

Bigg boss season 4 is going on with good ratings as of now. Initially Abhijeet is thought to be finalist. But it seems he is turning over confident nowadays. Details as below.

Bigg boss house always will have a mixture of people from different categories. There will be some choreographers, comedians, singers, TV artists, models etc. But out of these contestants, heroes always have an edge. In Bigg boss season 1 Telugu, Shiva balaji and Navdeep became the finalists. In season 2, Tanish was finalist. In season 3, Varun Sandesh was finalist. So, probably Abhijeet also might be thinking that he will be finalist because he is the only constant in this season who did as hero in movies. Also, the way he nominated himself recent week shows his over confidence, opine many. Moreover, the way he rejected the opportunity of becoming captain of the house also seen as sightly arrogant.

Even the host Nagarjuna gave similar feedback to Abhijeet today. We need to wait and see whether Abhijeet mends his ways or continues to behave over confident.