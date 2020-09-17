Bigg boss tidbits: Gangavaa to leave in 4 weeks ?

In this Bigg boss season 4, one special contestant who has attracted the housemates as well as the audience is Gangavva. Even though she was initially thought to be a strong contestant because of her following in social media , It seems her fans are in a confused state now. There is also a discussion going on that she may leave the house in 4 weeks or so. Details as below.

Gangavva army wants to make her the winner:

Gangavva has millions of followers on her social media channels. On the day one itself ‘Gangavva army’ was formed. When she was nominated for eviction in the first week, she was saved by the audience and her fans with a huge margin of votes. Even though she is not able to participate in physical tasks, her straight talk earned her many fans. While all her fans have decided to make her the winner, she gave a shocker to her fans by repeatedly saying in the show that she wants to exit from the show after some weeks.

Gangavva doesn’t want to continue till the end of the show:

She clearly indicated that she doesn’t want to continue in the show till the end. It seems she is not very comfortable in the show. It seems the house and the games do not suit her age, her lifestyle and her attitude.She even requested the host Nagarjuna last week to send her out as early as possible. For this, Nagarjuna replied it is not in his hands as well. She was the first one to voluntarily nominate herself for eviction this week. All this put the audience in confusion whether to vote for her or to vote for some other contestant who wants to continue in the house till the final week.

Bigg boss makers are in no mood to send her out. But..

However, Bigg boss makers want to give her some more time as she is getting really good voting. Reportedly, the show is getting good viewership in rural areas because of Gangavva. But if she continues to request for sending out, makers of the show seem to have already decided to send her from the house after the 4th week or so.

We need to wait and see whether Gangavva will stay in the house till the final week or leave the house in the next couple of weeks.