Nithiin’s Rang De to release on pay per view basis?

Young actor Nithiin is on a break and he is eagerly waiting to resume the shoot of his next release Rang De, a romantic entertainer that is directed by Venky Atluri. The film is in its last leg of shoot and is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release. With the coronavirus vaccine not coming out anytime soon, some of the filmmakers are in plans to release their films through digital platforms. Some of the digital giants too are paying huge amounts for the digital rights.

There are speculations that Nithiin’s Rang De too will head for a digital release. Amazon Prime and Zee5 already placed decent deals for the film. The makers are in plans to release the film on pay per view basis. Things would be finalized soon about the same. If this is true, Rang De would be the first renowned Telugu film to release on pay per view basis. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.