BJP MP asks officials to expedite investigation on “TV9 Rameshwar Rao”

Dharmapuri Arvind, current Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Nizamabad, Telangana requested Delhi officials to expedite the investigation on TV9 Rameshwar Rao alias ‘My home Rameshwar Rao’. There have been increasing allegations on Rameshwar Rao in recent times from the leaders of Congress and BJP. The allegations are mainly related to the irregularities by his organisation in mining, and violating various rules related to real estate.

BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind posted in his social media handle regarding this. He posted, “In the wake of instructions from Ministry of Home Affairs to carry out investigation on Dr.Rameshwar Rao’s ‘My Home’ group irregularities in Mining, I had a meeting with Shri Anil kumar jain, Secretary(IAS), Ministry of Mines & Coal and Shri Satyendra kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines.

Surprised at the scale of ‘My Home’ group’s management of two government’s of Telugu states in reporting false information to the center and causing loss of hundreds of crores to the exchequers, the officers said the investigation on the group’s irregularities in mining will be furthered without delay”.

We need to wait and see whether the officials will expedite the investigation as requested or take this easy as another political allegation.

