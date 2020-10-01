Bigg boss today: Thieves in the house

The task of yesterday continued in Bigg boss house today. The task goes like this. Randomly, coins of different face values will be thrown into the house. Housemates should compete to collect the coins. They can steal the coins of others and should save their coins from being stolen. Whoever has more coins at the end of the game, will have special benefits in this captaincy task.

Sohail and Mehboob’s night out:

The game that started the previous day continued overnight. At the start of the game, contestants like Divi and Amma Rajasekhar were having more coins. Housemates threw a lot of tantrums during this task. Some stole the coins of others while some others double-crossed those who stole the coins. Sohail and Mehaboob were lagging in the game at the start of the night. But once housemates went to bed, along with other young contestants like Harika, and Ariyana they stole the coins of all others. Sohail and Mehboob were seen active throughout the night, stealing the coins of all others.

Switch coin:

Out of the coins thrown, there was a switch coin. Mehboob got it but he thought it is useless and threw it away. Sujatha collected it without knowing the value of it. But later Bigg boss announced that whoever has the switch coin will have a special benefit. Sohail reprimanded Mehboob for missing the opportunity that landed into his hands. After Sujatha slept, Mehaboob tried to steal it but was not successful.

Housemates fight with Sohail and Mehboob:

As soon as they woke up, housemates got shocked to see their coins being stolen. They found that Sohail and Mehboob were the culprits. They argued with them but Sohail and Mehboob were able to save their coins.

Next level task: Killer coin:

Once the level 1 was over, Mehboob and Sohail were leading. Divi, Amma, and Gangavva were at the bottom of the score. The next level task, Killer coin started. In this task, there will be a killer coin in the garden. Housemates have to take that coin and stick it to someone. They should take it and try to stick it to someone else. At the time of buzzer, whoever having that killer coin stuck to them, will lose 50% of their points.

After this next-level game started, Sohail was seen playing aggressively and had a bitter argument with Amma Rajasekhar. Meanwhile, Avinash got injured while playing the game and was rushed to the doctor’s room.

The task will continue tomorrow too.