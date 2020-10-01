Singhal removed, another Reddy given TTD top post

Finally, senior IAS officer Anil Kumar Singhal was removed from the post of Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). This transfer was figuring in rumours ever since YS Jaganmohan Reddy took over as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. As expected, TTD present additional EO AV Dharma Reddy was made EO in place of Singhal who is now transferred as Principal Secretary of Medical and Health department.

AV Dharma Reddy was actually an Indian defence estate services officer who was brought on deputation to AP. Usually, such top posts as TTD EO would be given to only senior most IAS officers. Moreover, TTD EO post was a highly coveted post all over that it is considered on a par with AP Chief Secretary post in terms of importance.

Interestingly, in order to defend its decision, the pro-YCP media has been spreading the rumour that Dharma Reddy was an IAS officer senior to even Singhal but the TDP made Singhal EO of TTD.

With the latest decision of the Jagan regime, it is now complete that both TTD Chairman and Executive Officer posts were given to the Reddy community. This decision came just a day after the YCP hinted at forming 56 separate Welfare Corporations for all the 56 BC sub castes.