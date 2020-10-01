MS Dhoni to produce a mythological web series

Indian star cricketer and ex-skipper announced retirement from international cricket sometime ago. His production house produced ‘Roar of the Lion’ in 2019 which is a documentary series. Dhoni Entertainment will now produce a web series which is based on an unpublished book. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi is personally monitoring the project after she was impressed with the script. The web series is said to be a mythological sci-fi series.

‘It is a thrilling adventurous ride and is based on the life story of an Aghori. The concept fits well as a web series rather than a movie” told Sakshi Singh Dhoni. The cast and crew members are finalized currently. An official announcement is awaited and the shoot commences early next year. Dhoni is currently busy with IPL 2020 in UAE.