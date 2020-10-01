Janhvi Kapoor to reprise Nayanthara’s role

Janhvi Kapoor made an impressive debut with Dhadak and actress received wide applause for her performance in her recent release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actress is focused on content-driven films along with commercial films. She is the leading lady in Dostana 2 and is in talks for the remake of critically acclaimed Malayalam movie Helen. Now the latest updates say that the actress gave her nod for one more remake.

The actress will feature in the remake of 2018 Tamil blockbuster film Kolamavu Kokila. Nayanthara played the lead role in this crime comedy which revolves around drug smuggling. The film released as Ko Ko Kokila in Telugu. Top director Anand L Rai acquired the remake rights of the Tamil movie recently. Janhvi Kapoor gave her nod recently after she watched the original. Siddharth Sengupta will make his directorial debut with this film and the shoot commences in February 2021.

Janhvi Kapoor is picking up challenging roles and has a strong line up for the next two years.