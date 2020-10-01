NTR waiting for Rajamouli’s nod

NTR and Ram Charan are occupued with the shoot of RRR that is directed by SS Rajamouli. There was a delay in the shoot after both the lead actors got injured. Then came the coronavirus pandemic that delayed the film by months. There is no clarity on the release date of RRR as of now but the shoot will commence from October. Some important episodes on Tarak will be canned this month. Charan will join the sets of Acharya and will complete his portions in two quick schedules.

NTR is waiting for Rajamouli’s nod to commence the shoot of his next when Rajamouli shoots Charan’s episodes for RRR. Trivikram Srinivas is done with the scriptwork of his next and is waiting for NTR’s arrival. NTR is in plans to get the nd from Rajamouli and shoot for Trivikram’s film for a month in February. As Rajamouli approved the request of Ram Charan, NTR is quite confident that he would get a positive nod for his request.

NTR is in plans to complete a schedule of Trivikram’s film and complete his part for RRR so that Trivikram will be left in waiting mode without shifting focusing on other projects. NTR has a perfect strategy for Trivikram Srinivas.