Durga Temple Board Member resigns: Liquor smuggling

Vara Lakshmi, YSRCP leader, has resigned as there member of the governing body of Kanaka Durga Temple following a case of illegal liquor smuggling. The special forces have caught and seized large quantities of liquor bottles from her car in Jaggayyapeta area. The direct involvement of the ruling party leader created a sensation all over the State.

A case has been filed against Surya Prakash Gupta. Her car driver Siva has been arrested. The YSRCP Vijayawada leaders have announced resignation of Vara Lakshmi saying that it was done in order to respect the sentiments of the devotees of Kanaka Durga.

Interestingly, Vara Lakshmi has not sent her resignation letter to the temple board chairman or the executive officer. She sent this letter to YCP MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu.

For quite some time, there were allegations that the ruling YSRCP leaders were making fast money by taking advantage of the high rates of liquor and also non availability of most popular liquor brands in Andhra Pradesh. They were charged with bringing large quantities of liquor from neighbouring states to sell illegally in connivance with the local officials here in AP.