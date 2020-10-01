Allu Arjun and family announce Allu Studios

Today marks the 99th birth anniversary of the legendary Telugu actor and comedian Allu Ramalingaiah. On this occasion, the Allu family announced All Studios which will be constructed soon. The inauguration event and the groundbreaking ceremony took place today in Hyderabad and Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun, Bobby and Sirish participated in the inauguration event. To carry the legacy forward, the lavish and large scale film studio will be constructed and would be available for film operations soon.

“1st of October marks the 99th birth anniversary of our beloved Dr Sri Allu Ramalingaiah. To commemorate the occasion and honour his memory, the Allu family will inaugurate the construction work of ALLU Studios. We celebrate the legacy of our grandfather and dedicate this ALLU Studios to him . With all your blessings and good wishes, we commence the works of ALLU Studios” posted Allu Arjun on his Instagram page along with the picture from the event. Allu Aravind is focused on his new digital streaming platform Aha. Allu Arjun will commence the shoot of Pushpa from November in the direction of Sukumar. Allu Sirish is yet to commence the shoot of his next. Allu Bobby is turning producer with Varun Tej’s upcoming project.

More details of Allu Studios will be announced by Allu family very soon.