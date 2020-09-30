Centre grants reopening of movie theatres across the country

After seven months, the Centre granted permissions to reopen the theatres, single screens and multiplexes across the country from October 15th. The Unlock 5.0 has been announced by the Centre and the patrons will be permitted with 50% capacity of the screen occupancy. The Centre issued more relaxations for the people though the cases of coronavirus continue to remain high. A special set of guidelines will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

All the screens should be sanitized after the completion of the current show and social distancing guidelines should be followed. Entertainment parks, swimming pools and other similar places too can be permitted to open. The exhibitors of Tollywood will now make all the arrangements about reopening of the theatres. As per the update, the single screens across the Telugu states will be reopened from the first week of November but prominent films would start releasing from Christmas and Dasara.