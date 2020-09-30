DGP should check facts before writing letters, says TDP

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang’s letter to Ex CM Chandrababu Naidu has triggered heated exchanges. Now, the TDP asked the DGP to verify facts before writing ‘arbibtrary and unconstitutional’ letters on a murder attempt case. How could the DGP unethically say that the TDP leaders attacked Dalit judge S. Ramakrishna’s brother Ramachandra? The real facts were strikingly contradictory to Mr. Sawang’s statements.

TDP asserts that Pratapa Reddy, who was one of the attackers, was not working in the TDP ever since the local body elections. In fact, Pratapa Reddy got his mother’s nomination on TDP behalf withdrawn after accepting inducements from YCP leaders. He has been moving with YCP leaders ever since. The police boss turned blind to these facts and spoke in such a way as to favour the main accused Kumar Reddy and two other YCP leaders. The DGP’s letter to Naidu on September 28 was totally unlawful, unethical, undemocratic and unparliamentary going by how he overstepped the boundaries of his police duties.

TDP senior leader Varla Ramaiah asked the DGP to do some soul searching whether the ongoing atrocities on Dalits and different sections would not be enough to say that the law and order was deteriorating in Andhra Pradesh or not. This was why Mr. Naidu made his comments. The DGP totally failed to respond when 12 gangsters abducted and raped a Dalit minor girl in Rajahmundry with no action taken against them. An innocent SI was arrested while the actual culprits were let go in a Dalit youth tonsure case. No action was taken against the perpetrators who locked up five women and a handicapped man inside their hut and set itself ablaze. A Dalit youth was beaten to death just for not wearing a mask. The DGP should say whether these incidents were not enough to say that he had failed to ensure proper law and order in the State.