Biggest challenge for directors for films with Veterans

Veteran actors Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna are busy with several projects. Most of them have switched plans and are signing films that suit their age. But commercial films need young and glamorous heroines and the veteran actors are no exception for this. The directors who are locking films with the Tollywood veteran actors are finding it tough to lock the leading ladies. Boyapati Srinu struggled a lot to finalize the leading lady for Balakrishna’s film.

The same is the case with Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie. The makers of Wild Dog roped in Dia Mirza and she hasn’t done films in the recent years. Gopichand Malineni impressed Balakrishna with a mass script and he started his hunt for the leading lady recently. The heroine in Nagarjuna and Praveen Sattaru film is yet to be finalized and the options are very few. Meena will play Venky’s wife in Drishyam 2 that will start rolling this week.

On the whole, the directors are having a tough time finalizing the leading ladies besides the Tollywood veteran actors. Most of the young beauties are rejecting these films considering their career.