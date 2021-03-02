Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab: A complete contrast to Pink

Pawan Kalyan will step into the role of a lawyer in Vakeel Saab, a courtroom drama that is inspired by the Bollywood film Pink. The film’s director Sriram Venu made several changes to the script considering Pawan Kalyan and his image in mind. Changes are done to impress the Tollywood audience. A small flashback portion is added and Shruti Haasan plays Pawan Kalyan’s wife in Vakeel Saab.

Pink was presented in the perspective of a girl but Vakeel Saab will not miss the theme and will have all the commercial elements in the right amounts. Prakash Raj will be seen in a powerful role and Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya will have other important roles. Vakeel Saab is announced for April 9th release and is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.