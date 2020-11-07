Bihar exit polls project a hung assembly

Most exit polls on Bihar assembly elections gave surprise predictions today. Tejaswi Yadav came as the most preferred choice as the future chief minister as he got 36 percent rating as per People’s Pulse PSG survey. Nitish Kumar has got just 34 percent and lagged behind Tejaswi.

The C-Voter Exit Poll gave RJD-led Grand Alliance over 120 seats while the JD(U)’S National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will trail closely with 116 seats.

On November 10, the official results will be announced. Any coalition needs 122 seats to form the government in the state. A hung assembly is projected.

Whereas, People’s Pulse survey gave 85 to 95 seats to RJD and 15 to 20 to Congress, 3-5 to LJP. It gave 65-75 to BJP and 25-35 to JDU.

All the phases of polling ended today. The polling percentage was put at 54.32 percent.