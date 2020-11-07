Fresh notice to Sabbam Hari despite court relief

It is well known that former MP Sabbam Hari has become one of the prime targets for the YCP Government in view of his vocal criticism of the ruling party’s policies. The municipal authorities already brought down some structures in the name of encroachment in his house premises in Vizag.

Now, a fresh notice was given to the former MP despite the status quo orders issued by the High Court till Monday. In the fresh notice, Mr. Sabbam Hari was asked to demolish the structures in his site within 3 days. Even the latest notice was put on the wall of the former MP’s house during night time. This has given ample indications that the ruling YCP was unrelenting in its bid to take total and undisputed control over the port city.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu decried the latest action of the YCP and said that only for the sake of vengeful politics, the Chief Minister was undermining and defaming the administrative set-up and the long-standing systems and institutions. It was nothing but vindictiveness that was behind the Government’s oppressive actions even on issues that were pending before the court.

The TDP accused the YCP Government of resorting to ‘midnight arrests, night time demolitions and late night notices’ in its bid to take its unquenchable revenge against political opponents. There was nil focus on development as the ruling YCP leaders were making it a single point agenda to harass the rivals. The Government was not hesitating to violate the courts’ orders in its haste to intimidate the opponents.