Bimbisara has a good hold on the First Tuesday – 5 days AP/TS Collections

Bimbisara has a good hold on the first Tuesday owing to the holiday as the film has collected a distributor share of 2.40 Cr. 5 days total of the film now stands at 20.30 Cr. The film might see the first major drop today and the full run of the film now depends on how many screens it will be held on next week. The film is the first 20 cr share film for the hero Kalyan Ram.

Below are the area-wise shares:

Area 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections 3 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre release business Nizam 7.19 Cr (6.41 Cr excl GST input) 6.30 Cr (5.62 Cr excl GST input) 5.49 Cr (4.91 Cr excl GST input) 2.12 Cr (1.90 Cr excl GST input) 4Cr Ceeded 4.52Cr 3.90Cr 3.35Cr 1.25 Cr 2.50Cr UA 2.87 Cr (2.56 Cr excl GST input) 2.50 Cr (2.23 Cr excl GST input) 2.18 Cr (1.95 Cr excl GST input) 0.90 Cr (0.80 Cr excl GST input) Guntur 1.60 Cr

1.43Cr 1.28Cr 0.57 Cr East 1.30 Cr 1.15Cr 1.02Cr 0.43 Cr West 0.95 Cr 0.84Cr 0.74Cr 0.36 Cr Krishna 1.28 Cr (1.14 Cr excl GST input) 1.11 Cr (0.99 Cr excl GST input) 0.98 Cr (0.88 Cr excl GST input) 0.37 Cr (0.33 Cr excl GST input) Nellore 0.61 Cr 0.55Cr 0.49Cr 0.26 Cr Andhra 6.50Cr AP/TS 20.32 Cr (19.09 Cr excl GST input) 17.91 Cr (16.71 Cr excl GST input) 15.53 Cr (14.72 Cr excl GST input) 6.26 Cr (5.90 Cr excl GST input) ROI 1Cr OS 1Cr Worldwide 15Cr