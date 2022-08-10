Bimbisara has a good hold on the First Tuesday – 5 days AP/TS Collections

Bimbisara 5 Days collections

Bimbisara has a good hold on the first Tuesday owing to the holiday as the film has collected a distributor share of 2.40 Cr. 5 days total of the film now stands at 20.30 Cr. The film might see the first major drop today and the full run of the film now depends on how many screens it will be held on next week. The film is the first 20 cr share film for the hero Kalyan Ram.

Below are the area-wise shares:

Area5 Days Collections4 Days Collections3 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre release business
Nizam 7.19 Cr (6.41 Cr excl GST input)6.30 Cr (5.62 Cr excl GST input) 5.49 Cr (4.91 Cr excl GST input)2.12 Cr (1.90 Cr excl GST input)4Cr
Ceeded4.52Cr3.90Cr3.35Cr1.25 Cr2.50Cr
UA2.87 Cr (2.56 Cr excl GST input)2.50 Cr (2.23 Cr excl GST input) 2.18 Cr (1.95 Cr excl GST input)0.90 Cr (0.80 Cr excl GST input)
Guntur1.60 Cr
1.43Cr1.28Cr0.57 Cr
East 1.30 Cr1.15Cr1.02Cr0.43 Cr
West0.95 Cr0.84Cr0.74Cr0.36 Cr
Krishna1.28 Cr (1.14 Cr excl GST input)1.11 Cr (0.99 Cr excl GST input)0.98 Cr (0.88 Cr excl GST input)0.37 Cr (0.33 Cr excl GST input)
Nellore0.61 Cr0.55Cr0.49Cr0.26 Cr
Andhra6.50Cr
AP/TS20.32 Cr (19.09 Cr excl GST input)17.91 Cr (16.71 Cr excl GST input)15.53 Cr (14.72 Cr excl GST input)6.26 Cr (5.90 Cr excl GST input)
ROI1Cr
OS1Cr
Worldwide 15Cr

