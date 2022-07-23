Advertisement

Nandamuri Kalayan Ram is now all set to enthrall the movie lovers with an upcoming film Bimbisara. Bimbisara was a 5th century King of Magadha of the Haryanka dynasty. The upcoming drama is funded by K Hari Krishna on the NTR Arts banner and is helmed by Mallidi Vashist. Catherine Tresa and Samyutha Menon are on the board to play the female leads. Kalyan Ram is leaving no stone unturned to make this film a big hit

Following the overwhelming response to the trailer and first single ‘Eeswarude,’ the BIMBISARA team recently unveiled the enthralling ‘Folk Melody of the Season,’ ‘O Tene Palukula’ lyrical video which impressed the audience. The song has reached into everyone’s playlist.

O Tene Palukula full video song was released today to increase the excitement to a whole new level. The video song is full of eye-catching visuals and the amazing chemistry between Kalyan Ram and Catherine Tresa, while the lyrical video has part of it.

Chirantan Bhatt composed the song beautifully, and Yash master choreographed it. And Kalyan Ram’s signature step will surely enchant the crowd. Hymath Mohammed and Satya Yamini crooned the song superbly.

The worldwide release date of Bimbisara is set for August 5. According to sources for the movie, Kalyan Ram’s performance in this high-budget film will captivate viewers, and his astounding action sequences will leave them in awe. The movie’s background music is provided by MM Keeravani.