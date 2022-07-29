BJP begins marathon walk in Amaravati villages

The AP BJP leaders on Friday started the marathon walk in all the 29 villages of Amaravati capital. BJP AP president Somu Veerraju started the padayatra at Undavalli. The yatra is named as Mana Amaravati.

The Padayatra would conclude with a public meeting at Thulluru on August 4, in which several state and national leaders are expected to participate.

While launching the padayatra, Somu Veerraju blamed both Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy for betraying the farmers of Amaravati. He blamed Chandrababu Naidu for not developing Amaravati in five years of his government.

He also blamed the TDP chief for breaking alliance with the BJP, which led to delay in the construction of the new capital. He felt that Amaravati would have been a reality had Chandrababu Naidu continued the alliance with the BJP.

He cited the construction of capital for three states in the north by the BJP governments. He also promised to complete the Amaravati project in next five years, if the BJP is voted to power in the state.

Somu Veerraju also blamed chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for ignoring the Amaravati project. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had said about three capitals but had not completed even a single capital in the last three years.

However, at Penumaka, Somu Veerraju had a bitter experience with the local farmers blaming him for their association with the BJP. A farmer said that both the BJP and the YSR Congress are in collusion and have destroyed the Amaravati capital project.