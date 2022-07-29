GVL writes to railway minister for withdrawal of Tuni cases

BJP Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao on Friday wrote a letter to Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, requesting him to close the cases against Kapu leaders in the Tuni incident held in 2016.

The MP said that the Kapu leaders have organised Kapu Garjana Mahasabha in Tuni in 2016. He said that the State government had withdrawn the cases against the Kapu leaders. The government had in 2016 registered 51 cases against the Kapu leaders, including five cases filed by the Government Railway Police.

The railway minister in Rajya Sabha said that the Central government also withdrew the five cases filed by the railway police against the Kapu leaders.

While thanking the Union Minister, the BJP MP said that the acts of arson, damage to railway property, setting Ratnachal express on fire were not at all done by leaders and members of the Kapu Garjana Mahasabha, were acts by criminal elements who were there to give a bad name to the agitation and its leaders. These facts were widely known to the public and even reported in the media at that time.

Kapu leaders who have been accused under various sections in the above cases have hugely suffered physically, mentally and financially in the past six years for criminal acts of some other unscrupulous individuals.